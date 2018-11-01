RSVP for Harvest Moon Gala

press release: Folklore Village’s Harvest Moon Gala fundraiser, Saturday, November 10, 6-10 p.m., celebrates autumn with a candlelit dinner featuring farm-fresh Driftless Region cuisine. Dine on locally sourced, seasonal delights by Red Barn Catering of Spring Green, and enjoy live music by the irrepressible Driftless Chicks; and Rare Privilege, with Maria Terres, fiddle, and Amy McFarland, piano. Solo artist Victoria Mecozzi, classical guitarist Hans Verick, and harvest humorist make for a fun evening of casual elegance. Fancy hats and dancing optional. Proceeds support Folklore Village's year round programming. Details: www.folklorevillage. org . $70/ticket. Purchase tickets by Nov.1 at https:// friendsoffolklorevillage.bpt. me or send check/donations to "Friends of Folklore Village" at Folklore Village, 3210 Co Rd BB, Dodgeville, WI 53533. Questions: friendsof folklorevillage@gmail.com or 608-924-4000. Folklore Village is a nationally recognized folk arts and culture center dedicated to enriching lives through time-honored traditions.