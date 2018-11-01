RSVP for Harvest Moon Gala

Google Calendar - RSVP for Harvest Moon Gala - 2018-11-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Harvest Moon Gala - 2018-11-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Harvest Moon Gala - 2018-11-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Harvest Moon Gala - 2018-11-01 00:00:00

Buy Tickets

Folklore Village, Dodgeville 3210 Hwy. BB, Dodgeville, Wisconsin 53533

press release: Folklore Village’s Harvest Moon Gala fundraiser, Saturday, November 10, 6-10 p.m., celebrates autumn with a candlelit dinner featuring farm-fresh Driftless Region cuisine. Dine on locally sourced, seasonal delights by Red Barn Catering of Spring Green, and enjoy live music by the irrepressible Driftless Chicks; and Rare Privilege, with Maria Terres, fiddle, and Amy McFarland, piano. Solo artist Victoria Mecozzi, classical guitarist Hans Verick, and harvest humorist make for a fun evening of casual elegance. Fancy hats and dancing optional. Proceeds support Folklore Village's year round programming. Details: www.folklorevillage.org. $70/ticket. Purchase tickets by Nov.1 at https://friendsoffolklorevillage.bpt.me or send check/donations to "Friends of Folklore Village" at Folklore Village, 3210 Co Rd BB, Dodgeville, WI 53533. Questions: friendsoffolklorevillage@gmail.com or 608-924-4000. Folklore Village is a nationally recognized folk arts and culture center dedicated to enriching lives through time-honored traditions.

Info
Folklore Village, Dodgeville 3210 Hwy. BB, Dodgeville, Wisconsin 53533 View Map
Fundraisers
608-924-4000
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - RSVP for Harvest Moon Gala - 2018-11-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Harvest Moon Gala - 2018-11-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Harvest Moon Gala - 2018-11-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Harvest Moon Gala - 2018-11-01 00:00:00