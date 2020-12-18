ONLINE: Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen

media release: Friday we finish our second stretch of weekly concerts with another Christmas show. Join us as we broadcast from the cold and snow-covered Puffin & Loon Lounge in YouTube Village, Maine.

The direct link for this Friday’s show is: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=QnXe0PmyoTo (Please share this anywhere you like…) We will again feature a new instrument, plus our usual assortment of 6-string banjo, guitars, mandocello, viola, violin, slide guitar and autoharps, with a big dose of Holiday cheer...

We had trouble last week with the internet pipeline, so if it happens again, we will stop streaming and finish the concert on tape and upload it to YouTube as soon as possible. That link would be posted on our web site home pages, and Joyce’s subscribers would get a YouTube notification. All our 25 livestream concerts are archived, and you can watch them anytime for free. VIDEO LINKS TO ALL 274 SONGS WE'VE DONE SO FAR: http://joyscream.com/ livestream/setlists.html

[This web page will always work to direct you to new live streams and other info, links & donations] Join us for live music at 8pm EST for our final show from 2020, #25. We plan to start something up in the Spring, which we will announce on our web sites, email and some social media.

Remember our recordings and books in your seasonal gift-giving. The ever-popular “Song Train” [ http://www.partialcapo.com/ store.htm#!/The-Song-Train-4- CD-set-w-book/p/670322 ] is also available from Amazon, and is perfect for anyone who has a guitar. Harvey’s “Wreck of the Isidore” is a fascinating and beautiful coffee-table book (with a CD) about a local shipwreck in 1842. [ http://www.partialcapo.com/ store.htm#!/The-Wreck-of-the- Isidore-Book-w-CD/p/607085 ]

We’ll start this week with song #275…

Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen

