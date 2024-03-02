Haunt Smiley, Faster Faster Faster, Northside Heat

to

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: 11pm Haunt Smiley - Soul Stirring Alt rock

10pm Faster Faster Faster - Melodic Punk Rock “Faster Faster Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of Death.” Hunter S. Thompson

9pm Northside Heat - Midwest born Rocksteady, Soul, Ska and Reggae. Nodding our heads to Motown and Stax while pulling heavily from 60's era Jamaican music, Northside Heat has a pop sensibility that will put those tracks on repeat. 

$10 Cover

Info

Harmony-Bar-teaser.jpg

Carolyn Fath Ashby

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
to
Google Calendar - Haunt Smiley, Faster Faster Faster, Northside Heat - 2024-03-02 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Haunt Smiley, Faster Faster Faster, Northside Heat - 2024-03-02 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Haunt Smiley, Faster Faster Faster, Northside Heat - 2024-03-02 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Haunt Smiley, Faster Faster Faster, Northside Heat - 2024-03-02 21:00:00 ical