Haunt Smiley, Faster Faster Faster, Northside Heat

media release: 11pm Haunt Smiley - Soul Stirring Alt rock

10pm Faster Faster Faster - Melodic Punk Rock “Faster Faster Faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of Death.” Hunter S. Thompson

9pm Northside Heat - Midwest born Rocksteady, Soul, Ska and Reggae. Nodding our heads to Motown and Stax while pulling heavily from 60's era Jamaican music, Northside Heat has a pop sensibility that will put those tracks on repeat.

$10 Cover