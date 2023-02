Haunt Smiley, Hydrone, The Flavor That Kills

× Expand Olivia Hartz The Flavor That Kills

media release: An evening of frenetic rock featuring:

Haunt Smiley (Madison) – Lively mix of alt rock, punk, and jazz

Hydrone (Columbus, Ohio) – Heavy psychedelic punk

https://cleandemonrecords. bandcamp.com/album/raw-dog

The Flavor That Kills (Madison) – Road-rage rock. Voted Madison’s Best-Looking Band of 2022.

https://theflavorthatkills. bandcamp.com/album/nevermind- the-acorns