media release: The city of Middleton is working to diversify its applicant pool for City boards, committees and commissions. Consider becoming a committee volunteer. Please join us on February 4, 2021, at 6 p.m. http://zoom.us Meeting ID: 699 640 6767 Passcode: 85916111 or Call 1-312-625-6799

A list of Middleton committees can be found here. Applications are here.