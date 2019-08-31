Hawaiian Luau

Lake Windsor Country Club, Windsor 4628 Golf Road, Windsor, Wisconsin 53598

press release:  $55 Per person, Includes Full Pig Roast Buffet, and a 3.5 hour show.  

Live Hawaiian Music Hula Show includes: Native Hawaiian MC, Conch Shell Blowing, Hawaiian Blessing, Ancient Chant/Gourd Drumming, Mix of Live/recorded Music, Authentic songs, costumes and dances, Hula Lessons/Audience Participation, Fire Dancer Performance

Lake Windsor Country Club, Windsor 4628 Golf Road, Windsor, Wisconsin 53598
608-846-4711
