Hawaiian Luau
Lake Windsor Country Club, Windsor 4628 Golf Road, Windsor, Wisconsin 53598
press release: $55 Per person, Includes Full Pig Roast Buffet, and a 3.5 hour show.
Live Hawaiian Music Hula Show includes: Native Hawaiian MC, Conch Shell Blowing, Hawaiian Blessing, Ancient Chant/Gourd Drumming, Mix of Live/recorded Music, Authentic songs, costumes and dances, Hula Lessons/Audience Participation, Fire Dancer Performance
Info
Lake Windsor Country Club, Windsor 4628 Golf Road, Windsor, Wisconsin 53598 View Map
Special Events