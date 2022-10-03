The Head & the Heart, Shakey Graves

× Expand Jacqueline Justice The Head & the Heart

media release: The Head And The Heart have announced the Every Shade of Blue 2022 North American Tour which includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison, on Monday, October ,3 and Tuesday, October 4. Special guests joining the band in select cities include Shakey Graves, Dawes and Jade Bird

“It’s wild to think that by the time we get back on the road this year, it will have been over 2 and a half years since we last toured,” says the band. “We’re so excited to bring new songs to life on stage every night, traveling alongside artists who inspire us. We can’t wait to get out there, doing what we do with an even greater sense of gratitude.”

More about The Head And The Heart

Initially self-released in 2011, The Head and The Heart’s self-titled breakout debut produced instant classics including “Rivers and Roads,” “Down In The Valley” and “Lost In My Mind” (#1 at AAA) and is now Certified Gold. 2013’s Let’s Be Still and 2016’s Signs of Light, settled into Billboard’s Top 10 albums chart, with Signs of Light securing the #1 position on Rock Album Charts, securing the band’s first #1 at Alternative position with “All We Ever Knew” and also held the #1 spot at AAA for nine straight weeks. The band’s fourth full-length album, Living Mirage, was released to critical praise in 2019. “Missed Connection” which secured the #1 position on the Alternative Chart and #1 at Mediabase and BDS alternative charts, already having achieved #1 on the AAA chart. The album’s breakout track, “Honeybee”, became a fan favorite with 153M+ total global streams and 1M+ global weekly streams. They have appeared in Cameron Crowe’s Roadies, with music featured in countless other commercials, films and TV, among them Corona, Silver Linings Playbook and more. The band has established their status as a touring powerhouse, having landed prime time mainstage slots at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. In total, the band has performed 15 times on national television including appearances on Ellen, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Austin City Limits with more.