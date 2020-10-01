press release: The NAMI Wisconsin Healing Art Show features the works of local artists who experience mental illness and creatively express themselves through various mediums of art. The purpose of the Healing Art Show is to break down stigma surrounding mental illness. By showcasing the artistic works created by people with mental illness, we highlight the creative talents and personal strengths that far overshadow any mental illness. This year, we will showcase the talents of almost 40 artists. Please visit the Lakeside St Coffee Shop during the month of October for the Healing Art Show.

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. NAMI Wisconsin and dedicated volunteers work to raise awareness and provide essential education, advocacy, and support group programs for people in our community living with mental illness and their loved ones.