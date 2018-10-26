press release: UNIDOS is a non-profit organization that works with latinx survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. On October 26th, we will be hosting a "Healing Canvas Art Gallery" event to celebrate art as an avenue for healing. We will be featuring local artists, other organizations, and the art of our own clients during this event. More information on the program to come, keep up with our Facebook as details update.

Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/242900249679294/

Location: Common Wealth Art Gallery, 100 S Baldwin St, Madison, WI 53703

Date & Time: Friday, October 26th, 5:30-8:00pm