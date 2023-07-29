Healing Hikes & Photo Reflection Harvest

media release: Healing Hikes and Photo Reflection Harvest

Saturday, July 29: 1-3p - register here (rescheduled; original date was schedules for 07/22)

All ages welcome, youth must be accompanied by an adult; 15 participants max; registration required

Being mindful in our creative process of the words “capture”, “reflection”, “representation” and how the herstory of the soil is connected, if not embedded, into the soles/souls of the community.

In this workshop Mars will facilitate healing hikes, mindfulness community walks through (urban) Nature. Participants are encouraged to harvest images that inspire reflection around self and environment throughout their exploration or environment. Participants will work in teams of 2 or more. Each team will be given a polaroid camera and each person will be loaned a sketchbook made by previous participants. Images will be collected to contribute to larger community art project. Suggested images: action, candid, Nature, (no selfies).