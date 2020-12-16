ONLINE: Healing in a Broken World

media release: This Reconciliation Day, A Room of One's Own presents authors Doug Bradley and Marlena Fiol in virtual conversation via Zoom! Marlena and Doug will explore ways to generate healing within each of us individually and to stimulate collective goodwill and peace where there is fear and divisiveness.

Marlena Fiol, PhD, grew up on a leprosy station that her strict Mennonite father founded and ran in Paraguay, South America. Her new book Nothing Bad Between Us: A Mennonite Missionary's Daughter Finds Healing In Her Brokenness (Mango Publishing, 2020) is a heartwarming and often shocking tale of a religious father and his sinful daughter, as they gradually move toward forgiveness and healing.

Doug Bradley has written extensively about his Vietnam, and post-Vietnam, experiences, often with music and healing at the center. Following on the success of We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War, co-written with Craig Werner and named the best music book of 2015 by Rolling Stone magazine, Doug created Who'll Stop the Rain: Respect, Remembrance, and Reconciliation in Post-Vietnam America, described by noted historian H. Bruce Franklin as “a brave and invaluable attempt to bring us back together…a potent medicine for a sick nation.”