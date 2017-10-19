Health & Resource Fair

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: In honor of National Caregiver’s Month, The Madison Senior Center presents our annual Health & Resource Fair with more than 25 vendors and screeners who cater to the needs of adults age 55+. 

Presentations this year are on Dementia Friendly Communities (9:15 am) and exercise for arthritis pain/stiffness (10:15 am).

Door prizes will be given out throughout the morning; and light refreshments will be provided. 

Info
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Seniors
608-266-6581
