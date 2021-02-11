ONLINE: Health and the Environment: Making the Connections

press release: Wisconsin Environmental Health Network presents our annual environment and health educational event as an online lecture series for 2021.

Due to COVID-19, WEHN’s annual conference on environment and health will be hosted virtually throughout February and March 2021. Each speaker will discuss their topic on separate evenings in a series.

By registering once, you will have access to all four presentations using one link. If you are looking for CME/CE credit please purchase the CME/CE registration ticket.

If you have questions, please email us at wehnmail@gmail.com

Please view speaker biographies on our website >> www.wehnonling.org/mtc-2021

Thurs. Feb. 11 7:00pm A Scientific Strategy towards Healthier People and Planet: Science + Communication + Decision Makers = Positive Change - presentation with Arlene Blum, PhD

Thur s. Feb. 25 7:00pm Perils of PFAS: Our Health & Regulation – presentation with Linda Birnbaum, PhD

Thur s. Mar. 11 7:00pm - Fluoride and the Developing Brain – presentation with Christine Till, PhD, C.Psych

Thurs. March 25 7:00pm - Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals: New Knowledge of Health Effects and Policy Implications – presentation with Leo Trasande, MD