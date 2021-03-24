ONLINE: Healthcare Budget Action Meeting

media release: This pandemic has made it clear that Wisconsinites cannot wait any longer for affordable and equitable access to healthcare. Governor Evers’ Badger Bounceback Budget makes critical investments in reducing health disparities and increasing access to care.

Join us on March 24 to hear from legislators, experts, and other activists about our healthcare priorities in the budget, from the overwhelmingly popular Medicaid expansion to policy supporting healthy parents and healthy babies across our state. We’ll share more about how to engage throughout the budget process, and provide ways to let our legislators know we want them to vote for affordable, accessible healthcare for all Wisconsinites.

The Assembly Democratic members of the Joint Committee on Finance launched Forward Wisconsin, an initiative to educate and engage the public in the 2021-23 Wisconsin State Budget. State Representatives Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) and Greta Neubauer (D-Racine), along with their Democratic Assembly colleagues and various organizations, will host Forward Wisconsin’s virtual Budget Action Meetings every Wednesday throughout the month of March.

Following the launch of this new public engagement initiative, Rep. Goyke and Rep. Neubauer offered the following remarks:

“One of the best parts of being members of the Joint Committee on Finance is hearing from people all over Wisconsin about their budget priorities and where they want to see state dollars go. Budgets are moral documents and where we invest our tax dollars matters.”

“Wisconsinites deserve a budget that puts them first. In order to win a budget for working families, we need people from across the state to engage in this process. Forward Wisconsin creates a safe opportunity for Wisconsinites to not only weigh in on the budget, but to also take action and be able to advocate for issues that matter to them and their neighbors.”

The virtual budget action meetings will take place every Wednesday in March at 7:00 pm. Registration will be live for each meeting one week in advance. A full schedule of budget action meetings and topics is available here.