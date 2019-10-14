Healthcare Enrollment Assistance

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Healthcare Navigators provide free in-person help to enroll in health insurance and education on how to use your health insurance. Call Covering Wisconsin at 608-261-1455 to schedule a one-on-one meeting with a Healthcare Navigator at the Hawthorne Neighborhood Library. For more information, see the Covering Wisconsin website: https://www.coveringwi.org/

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-261-1455
