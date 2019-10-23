Healthy Gut. Healthy Mind. Healthy Life

Google Calendar - Healthy Gut. Healthy Mind. Healthy Life - 2019-10-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Healthy Gut. Healthy Mind. Healthy Life - 2019-10-23 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Healthy Gut. Healthy Mind. Healthy Life - 2019-10-23 19:00:00 iCalendar - Healthy Gut. Healthy Mind. Healthy Life - 2019-10-23 19:00:00

press release: Join Kristy Staszak and Amy Fewel to learn how GUT health can help your overall wellness! Learn more about the holistic health revolution and getting to the ROOT cause of what might be keeping you from feeling your very best! When we optimize our physical and mental wellness, our relationships, career and finances all thrive. It's true!   Come and learn at this complimentary event.

7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, Willy Street West Meeting Room -  6825 University Ave, Middleton; or 7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Monday, November 4, Willy Street East Meeting Room .

FREE. Can’t make it?  Email k.healthyreset@gmail.com for more information! 

Info

Health & Fitness
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Healthy Gut. Healthy Mind. Healthy Life - 2019-10-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Healthy Gut. Healthy Mind. Healthy Life - 2019-10-23 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Healthy Gut. Healthy Mind. Healthy Life - 2019-10-23 19:00:00 iCalendar - Healthy Gut. Healthy Mind. Healthy Life - 2019-10-23 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Healthy Gut. Healthy Mind. Healthy Life - 2019-11-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Healthy Gut. Healthy Mind. Healthy Life - 2019-11-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Healthy Gut. Healthy Mind. Healthy Life - 2019-11-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Healthy Gut. Healthy Mind. Healthy Life - 2019-11-04 19:00:00