Healthy Gut. Healthy Mind. Healthy Life

press release: Join Kristy Staszak and Amy Fewel to learn how GUT health can help your overall wellness! Learn more about the holistic health revolution and getting to the ROOT cause of what might be keeping you from feeling your very best! When we optimize our physical and mental wellness, our relationships, career and finances all thrive. It's true! Come and learn at this complimentary event.

7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, Willy Street West Meeting Room - 6825 University Ave, Middleton; or 7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Monday, November 4, Willy Street East Meeting Room .

FREE. Can’t make it? Email k.healthyreset@gmail. com for more information!