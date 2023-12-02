media release: Folklore Village's Healthy Hoedowns are fun-filled evenings of traditional American dances, including old-time squares, New England contras, and Appalachian, Southern, and Midwestern big circles. No prior dance experience required!

The December 2 Healthy Hoedown features live music by Sweet Milk & Peaches (Liz Vog & Jesse Downs) and dance calling by Sue Hulsether. The night starts with a 6:00pm potluck; dancing follows at 7:15pm. Admission is $10 adults, $8 seniors & teens, $5 kids (under 5 admitted free). Bring the gang: Family admission is capped at $25.

​https://folklorevillage.org/ upcoming-events/barn-dances/​​ ​