Healthy Hoedown

media release: Folklore Village's Healthy Hoedowns are fun-filled evenings of traditional American dances, including old-time squares, New England contras, and Appalachian, Southern, and Midwestern big circles. The February dance features live music by the Lakeview Ramblers and dance calling by Tim Jenkins. No experience or special costume required. Families and beginners are always welcome!

The night starts with a potluck at 6:00pm. Dancing follows at 7:15pm. Admission is $10 adults, $8 seniors and teens, $5 kids 5-12, and kids under 5 are free. Family admission is capped at $25.

Folklore Village is located between Ridgeway and Dodgeville. More information is available at www.folklorevillage.org or by calling (608) 924-4000.