RSVP for Healthy Houseplants

press release: Houseplants liven and rejuvenate indoor spaces, but how can we keep them thriving long-term? This virtual lecture will discuss basic houseplant care techniques including watering, repotting, and fertilizing. You will also learn to identify common pests, how to best manage pests, and explore a number of houseplant species suitable for any home.   

Ages 16 and up (Adult and Youth)

Instructor: Lisa Johnson, Dane County Extension

This class will be held virtually on Zoom on Friday, January 14, 6-8 p.m. Register by Jan. 6.

Home & Garden
608-246-4550
