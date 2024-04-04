Healthy School Meals for All Wisconsin Community Building

media release: If you've been following REAP over the last year, you may have heard of our work and commitment to school nutrition programs and farm to school through Healthy School Meals for All Wisconsin.

Knowing the Farm to School programs work best in partnership with strong school nutrition programs, I'm excited to invite you to our upcoming Virtual Community Building Session for Healthy School Meals for All. Come learn more about the movement, ask questions, and learn why Healthy School Meals for All Wisconsin is key to growing the Farm to School movement!

On Thursday, April 4 from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Zoom, gain insights from nutrition and education specialists on the benefits and logistics of providing meals to students at no cost during the school day. Connect with individuals and organizations passionate about making a difference.

Your insights and experiences are invaluable. Whether you're a parent, educator, health professional, or community member, your voice matters in shaping a healthier future for our children.