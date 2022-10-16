Hearbreak Horrorshow: Stories & More of Disasters in Dating

× Expand courtesy Madison Indie Comedy A woman on stage with a mic. Samara Suomi

media release: Madison Indie Comedy presents: Tinder! Hinge! BUMBLE! The horror!!

Have you ever been on a first date where they said you looked exactly like their dead grandma? Been catfished on Tinder (or perhaps YOU were the catfish)? Or maybe you had a fantastic date with the person of your dreams!!… only to never hear from them again. HEARTBREAK HORRORSHOW “celebrates” the disasterland that is dating, with stories that will make you cringe because of how much you can (unfortunately) relate!

Come spend a night rejoicing in the horrors that is dating with others who feel your pain… but won’t ghost you

WITH STORIES BY: Jess Shucknecht, Tara Ptasnik, Glenn Widdicombe, Muirrieyah de la O, Katie Schultz, Momic

HOSTED BY: Samara Suomi

https://www.facebook. com/events/650747612895326