RSVP for Hearing Loss Association of America-Wisconsin Annual Conference

media release: Join us for a day of inspirational and educational speakers, raffles, and build community with others who have hearing loss. Learn the latest in technology and discover the power of accessibility.

Open to the public. Prior registration is required. 8:30am to 4:00pm, Saturday, October 15, Ultratec, Inc, 450 Science Drive, Madison. Registration deadline is Monday, October 10, 2022. $30 Registration Fee per person, includes box lunch. Questions or issues, email at HLAAwistate@gmail.com

Speakers include:

Jill VanCalster, MS, President and CEO of HEAR Wisconsin: “Climb Aboard for Accessible Hearing Healthcare!”

Ruth Litovsky, PhD, Otolaryngology, Professor and Chair at UW Madison: “Access to Audiology Across the Life-Span”

Katherine Rybak, DHH Teacher, MEd, NBCT: “Becoming Hearing Empowered”

Jerry Lapidakis, Retired DNR forest land manager, WSOR railroad car steward: “Staying On Track with My Hearing Loss”