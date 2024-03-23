Madison Hearing Loss Association

media release: Madison HLAA March Meeting: Books, Books, and MORE BOOKS About Hearing Loss!

Saturday, March 23, 10:00am-12:00pm

Pinney Library,516 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison, WI 53716

Questions? Call Katherine 608-843-6104

Join us for a presentation on the many resources, both fiction and non-fiction, for the young and the old, available in book format.

Then join in the HOPE Circle (Hearing Other People’s Experiences) to hear each other’s stories and find support for yourself.

The meetings are open to everyone including family members and friends. All meetings are looped for the benefit of those with telecoils in their hearing aids or cochlear implants. CART services are provided so that every word that is said can also be read in real time.