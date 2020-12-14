ONLINE: Heart of the Farm Coffee Chat

media release: University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program is bringing back it’s online ‘Coffee Chats’ series, at 10:00a.m. the second Monday of each month through March 2021, from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture Coffee Chat series is an Extension program that addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks. Sessions will be facilitated by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and anyone with a web connection can register or you can call by phone. This series is partially funded by a grant from CHS Community Giving.

Register online at https://uwmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJItceirrzkvEtfMSLLljrhhSJFMymAHHUA4

December 14, 2020

Putting the ‘Me’ in Merry: Self Care Tips for the Holiday Season

Speaker: Jackie Carattini, Nancy Vance and Lori Zierl, Human Development and Relationship Educators, University of Madison/Division of Extension

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, right? Unfortunately, it doesn’t always feel that way. Join us to discuss some quick self-care tips to take care of both your mind and body during the holidays.