ONLINE: Heart of the Farm Coffee Chat

media release: University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program is bringing back it’s online ‘Coffee Chats’ series, at 10:00a.m. the second Monday of each month through March 2021, from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture Coffee Chat series is an Extension program that addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks. Sessions will be facilitated by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and anyone with a web connection can register or you can call by phone. This series is partially funded by a grant from CHS Community Giving.

Register online at https://uwmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJItceirrzkvEtfMSLLljrhhSJFMymAHHUA4

January 11, 2021

Tax Preparation Issues and Concerns

Speaker: Gary Sipiorski, Owner Gary Sipiorski Consulting, LLC

During this session, Gary Sipiorski, will be speaking on Tax Preparation Issues and Concerns. As we all know, the month of January often brings thoughts of taxes and tax preparation. Gary will focus on issues specific to farm tax returns so those listening may gain a better understanding of what to think about regarding farm tax preparation and be able to ask better questions with their tax advisor.