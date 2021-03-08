ONLINE: Heart of the Farm Coffee Chat

media release: University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program is bringing back it’s online ‘Coffee Chats’ series, at 10:00a.m. the second Monday of each month through March 2021, from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture Coffee Chat series is an Extension program that addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks. Sessions will be facilitated by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and anyone with a web connection can register or you can call by phone. This series is partially funded by a grant from CHS Community Giving.

Register online at https://uwmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJItceirrzkvEtfMSLLljrhhSJFMymAHHUA4

March 8, 2021

Developing your Farm Product Brand

Speaker: Jenni Gavin, Gavin Farms, Reedsburg.

Ever wanted to brand and market your farm’s product? Jenny Gavin will discuss how she and her husband developed a brand and began to market their beef directly to consumers. They just opened a farm store where they market their beef as well as other local food products. Jenni is very excited to share their story, how they created their brand and what it has looked like for them to market their beef locally.