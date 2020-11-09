ONLINE: Heart of the Farm Coffee Chat

media release: University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program is bringing back it’s online ‘Coffee Chats’ series starting Monday November 9, 2020, at 10:00a.m. and will continue the second Monday of each month through March 2021 from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture Coffee Chat series is an Extension program that addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks. Sessions will be facilitated by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and anyone with a web connection can register or you can call by phone. This series is partially funded by a grant from CHS Community Giving.

Jerry Apps, author and rural historian, will kickoff the series on Monday, November 9th, 2020 by giving a brief history of Wisconsin Women in Agriculture.

Register online at https://uwmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJItceirrzkvEtfMSLLljrhhSJFMymAHHUA4

Jerry will take us back to the pioneer days in Wisconsin and talk about the role of women in agriculture in his presentation: “Women in agriculture: a brief history.” He will share the early role women had in the dairy industry and how that changed over the years along with some personal stories of women’s roles in agriculture during the Depression Years of the 1930s and WWII, drawing on his mother’s roles at that time.