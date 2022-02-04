The HEART Show
Dark Horse ArtBar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Sam Johnson
Detail from the poster for "The HEART Show" at Dark Horse ArtBar.
press release: "The HEART SHOW"
A Valentine's themed art opening featuring a large group of artists presenting you with their interpretations of love, lust and loss. Featuring new artwork from:
Paul Dhuey, John Hitchcock, Jeanine Renfro, Benjamin Pollock, Samuel D. Johnson, James McKiernen, Meagan Weber, David C. Mueller, Lance Berka, Danielle Lund, Ryan Robinson, Hanna Bruer and more.
When: Friday February 4th • 7pm-12am
Where: Dark Horse Art Bar • 756 E. Washington Ave. Madison,WI
This event is 21+ and is free