× Expand Sam Johnson Detail from the poster for "The HEART Show" at Dark Horse ArtBar.

press release: "The HEART SHOW"

A Valentine's themed art opening featuring a large group of artists presenting you with their interpretations of love, lust and loss. Featuring new artwork from:

Paul Dhuey, John Hitchcock, Jeanine Renfro, Benjamin Pollock, Samuel D. Johnson, James McKiernen, Meagan Weber, David C. Mueller, Lance Berka, Danielle Lund, Ryan Robinson, Hanna Bruer and more.

When: Friday February 4th • 7pm-12am

Where: Dark Horse Art Bar • 756 E. Washington Ave. Madison,WI

This event is 21+ and is free