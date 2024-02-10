media release: Please join the Madison Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. for its annual Heart and Soul Scholarship Ball Saturday, February 10, 2024, 7pm - 11:30pm.

It will be a fun filled evening with:

Music curated by: Madison's Own DJ ACE.

Performances By: Saxophonist Marcus Adams and vocalist Michelle Bozeman

Proceeds will benefit scholarships to support aspiring youth in the greater Dane County area.

Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Inc. is a public service organization comprised of over 300,000+ members whose purpose is to promote academic excellence, provide assistance, and support through established programs in local communities. Since its inception in 1977, The Madison Alumnae Chapter (M.A.C.) of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Inc. has given over $270,000 in academic scholarships to graduating Seniors from Dane County area high schools.