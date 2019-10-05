press release: The American Heart Association’s Madison Heart Walk & 5K Run is set for Saturday, October 5th at the Madison Mallards baseball stadium. The annual event raises thousands of dollars for local research and educational programs surrounding heart disease and stroke-- the number one and number five killers of Wisconsinites. The Madison Heart Walk is a 5K run and 1 & 3 mile walk event around Warner Park, and is free and open to all ages (pets & strollers welcome). The 5K Run registration will be $40. For more information on forming a team with your colleagues or family and friends, please contact Heart Walk Director Camilla Jackson at camilla.jackson@heart.org.

Can't wait to see you at the Duck Pond!