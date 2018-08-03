Heartbreak House

press release: The Shotover family is so devastatingly fascinating, their lives a veritable who’s who of the elite. They’re all so in love. Mostly with themselves. And all so much more damaged than they care to admit. Not that they’ll let that put a pin in their party. They’re a dramatic lot, and a few bombshells are sure to drop before the night is through. George Bernard Shaw had a remarkable skill for dressing up serious social issues in lively banter and sex appeal. It’s been a few years since he’s visited the Hill, but he’s more than worth the wait.

August 3-Oct. 5.

Featuring: Tracy Michelle Arnold, Sarah Day, Jim DeVita, Tim Gittings, Phoebe González, Colleen Madden, John Taylor Phillips, Jonathan Smoots