Heartland Farm Sanctuary Tours
media release: At Heartland, we provide specialized care to rescued farm animals, offer empathy-based humane education programs and provide experiential therapy for young people in partnership with our animals to create a mutually supportive space for healing. Join us for a 1 hour tour of our mammal barn and meet some of our rescued animal residents!
1:00-2:00 on Saturdays every week.
Tickets can be purchased up until the start time of the event.
We have a maximum of 15 people per tour.
Hosted at Heartland Farm Sanctuary 424 US-51 Stoughton, WI 53589
Tickets are $15/person