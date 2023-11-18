Heartland Farm Sanctuary Tours

media release: At Heartland, we provide specialized care to rescued farm animals, offer empathy-based humane education programs and provide experiential therapy for young people in partnership with our animals to create a mutually supportive space for healing. Join us for a 1 hour tour of our mammal barn and meet some of our rescued animal residents!

1:00-2:00 on Saturdays every week.

Tickets can be purchased up until the start time of the event.

We have a maximum of 15 people per tour.

Hosted at Heartland Farm Sanctuary 424 US-51 Stoughton, WI 53589

Tickets are $15/person