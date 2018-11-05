press release: The Heartland Marimba Quartet is a dynamic ensemble made up of four of the most creative forces in the percussion world today: Matthew Coley, Michael J. Jones, Joe Millea, and Andrew Veit (and Abby Fisher, first call sub). HMQ showcases their excitingly different backgrounds and styles of performance together in over 30 events a season.

In concerts at universities, art galleries, and performance halls; university master classes and high school presentations; and the many varied events of the annual Heartland Marimba Festival, HMQ is busy bringing the possibilities of the marimba to communities year-round. The members serve as the primary teachers to the students each summer at the Heartland Marimba Festival. HMQ seeks to give a platform to the music of American composers in its programming, but performs works by composers worldwide.

More information available at the Heartland Marimba Festival's website or see them in action here.

Registration is appreciated for this special performance: Online here or by email at info@midlibrary.org.