A BlueStem Jazz concert.

media release: HEARTS AND MINDS is JASON STEIN, PAUL GIALLORENZO and CHAD TAYLOR

$20

"Drawing inspiration from the astral explorations of vintage Sun Ra but relocating them in gritty Chicago", states Peter Margasak of this raucous trio, sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Called a “singularly original unit gleefully trapezing between sound and swing”, Hearts & Minds combines brash fluidity, raw lyricism, and emphatic grooves.

Hearts & Minds is a collective conceived by long-time collaborators Jason Stein (bass clarinet) and Paul Giallorenzo (synthesizer/e piano), joined by drummer Chad Taylor.

After years of shows throughout the US and Europe with original drummer Frank Rosaly, Hearts and Minds released their debut recording in 2016 on the Austin-based label Astral Spirits.

Following Rosaly’s relocation to Amsterdam shortly thereafter, Stein and Giallorenzo began working with ex-Chicagoan drummer Chad Taylor and since then, have played multiple shows throughout the US and are planning to release their second album for Astral Spirits in September of 2018.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1414749942294627/