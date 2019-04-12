RSVP for Heavenly Hydrangeas

press release: Known for the long-lasting, colorful summer blooms, hydrangeas are some of the most beloved shrubs in the plant kingdom. Hear about the '"ins and outs" of old favorites like 'Annabelle' to new selections such as 'Incrediball,' along with a few plants that are closely related to Hydrangeas. Cultural requirements and proper pruning techniques for each species included. Instructor: Michael Jesiolowski (Chicago Botanic Garden)

Time: 1:30-3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, April 20

Registration Deadline: Friday, April 12

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member