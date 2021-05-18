Heirloom Veggie Seedlings Sale
to
media release: All seedlings are HEIRLOOM/OPEN POLLINATED, ORGANIC and they come in plantable COW POTS to minimize transplant shock.
No garden? No Problem. Our plants will love growing in a container on your patio or balcony - just provide sun, water, and fertilizer.
Find more info here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1817740158397142
Tomato Seedlings:
-Cherokee Purple (medium-large tomato)
-Kellogg Breakfast (large tomato, orange when ripe)
-Tommy Toe (large cherry tomatoes, prolific producers)
-Sweet Pea (bite-sized cherry tomatoes)
-Mexico Midget (bite-sized cherry tomatoes)
-Rando Hyvee Heirloom (full size. We saved these seeds seed from a delicious heirloom we bought at HyVee last year)
Cucurbit Seedlings:
-Bushy Cucumber (bush variety)
-Mini White Cucumber (vining variety)
-Blacktail Mountain Watermelon
-Amish Melon
Sweet Pepper Seedlings:
-Chocolate Beauty Peppers (full size)
-Orange Bell Peppers (full size)
-Healthy Peppers (mini)
-Seedlings in Cow Pots: 2.50 each
-Heirloom Cherry Tomato plants in 5 gallon grow bags: 15.00 each
-Empty 5 gallon grow bags (for patio and balcony growing!): 1.00 each
Cash, Visa/MC, Venmo, Zelle