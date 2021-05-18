Heirloom Veggie Seedlings Sale

media release: All seedlings are HEIRLOOM/OPEN POLLINATED, ORGANIC and they come in plantable COW POTS to minimize transplant shock.

No garden? No Problem. Our plants will love growing in a container on your patio or balcony - just provide sun, water, and fertilizer.

Find more info here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1817740158397142

Tomato Seedlings:

-Cherokee Purple (medium-large tomato)

-Kellogg Breakfast (large tomato, orange when ripe)

-Tommy Toe (large cherry tomatoes, prolific producers)

-Sweet Pea (bite-sized cherry tomatoes)

-Mexico Midget (bite-sized cherry tomatoes)

-Rando Hyvee Heirloom (full size. We saved these seeds seed from a delicious heirloom we bought at HyVee last year)

Cucurbit Seedlings:

-Bushy Cucumber (bush variety)

-Mini White Cucumber (vining variety)

-Blacktail Mountain Watermelon

-Amish Melon

Sweet Pepper Seedlings:

-Chocolate Beauty Peppers (full size)

-Orange Bell Peppers (full size)

-Healthy Peppers (mini)

-Seedlings in Cow Pots: 2.50 each

-Heirloom Cherry Tomato plants in 5 gallon grow bags: 15.00 each

-Empty 5 gallon grow bags (for patio and balcony growing!): 1.00 each

Cash, Visa/MC, Venmo, Zelle