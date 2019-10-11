Held: A Musical Fantasy

press release: In a different world, three childhood friends are trapped in a cell by a mysterious captor, The Blood Wizard. Zig-zagging through time, we learn the deep, complex relationships of the three: Korin, a dreamer with the power to conjure images, reckons with her vital role in their universe. Mera, a descendant of fierce warriors, contends with her destiny. Bardo, a baker, strives for peace, even as the threat of war is upon them. Complex feelings of friendship and love weave their way into the trio's relationship as they careen closer to finding the identity of their captor, and accepting their true feelings for one another. Luxurious music and sumptuous lyrics make Held a heartrending, one-of-a-kind musical experience.

​HELD is presented in an artistic partnership by Music Theatre of Madison, Arts for All Wisconsin and XTension Dance Company. The three organizations will use their strengths to collaborate for a multi-faceted and exciting theatrical experience.

There are five dates and three locations, all info listed below. For Pay What You Wish performances, attendees are encouraged to make reservations in advance, but we will do our best to fit everyone in. Tickets for the paid performances will be available at the door depending on availability, but advance ticket purchase is recommended.

October 11 at 7:00 pm at Arts For All, 1709 Aberg Ave, Ste 1. Admission is Pay What You Wish.

October 12 at 7:00 p.m. at Forte Studios (home of XTension Dance Company), 102 S. Grove Street, Mount Horeb. Admission is Pay What You Wish.

October 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. at Threshold, 2717 Atwood Ave. October 17 is Pay What You Wish. October 18 and 19 are $20 general admission.

Make a reservation/get tickets for all dates at https://www.mtmadison.com. All venues are handicap accessible and have nearby parking. E-mail info@mtmadison.com with any questions.