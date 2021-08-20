Helen Feest Quartet

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Feest Quartet was formed in 2020 from loyal participants of the weekly New Breed Jazz Jam. The band brings a fresh display of rhythm and sound to the table with a side of classic jazz standards you love, made famous by the stylings of Dinah Washington, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and more.

Their mission is to pay tribute to songs that withstood the test of time and continue to evoke emotion generations past their composition.

Bright Moments event - Free!!

Info

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-630-9089
Google Calendar - Helen Feest Quartet - 2021-08-20 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Helen Feest Quartet - 2021-08-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Helen Feest Quartet - 2021-08-20 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Helen Feest Quartet - 2021-08-20 18:00:00 ical