Helen Feest Quartet

press release: The Feest Quartet was formed in 2020 from loyal participants of the weekly New Breed Jazz Jam. The band brings a fresh display of rhythm and sound to the table with a side of classic jazz standards you love, made famous by the stylings of Dinah Washington, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and more.

Their mission is to pay tribute to songs that withstood the test of time and continue to evoke emotion generations past their composition.

Bright Moments event - Free!!