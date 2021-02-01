ONLINE: Helena-Jenifer-Russell Streets Reconstruction

press release: Public Information Meeting: Helena St., Jenifer St., Russell St. Reconstruction

The proposed reconstruction of Helena St., Jenifer St. and Russell St. includes replacement of the underground city utilities (sanitary sewer main and laterals, water main and storm sewer), along with replacement of the curb and gutter, pavement and gravel base, driveway aprons and sidewalk as needed.

All community members impacted by this project are encouraged to complete this survey: Helena Street, Jenifer Street, Russell Street Reconstruction Survey.

The deadline to complete the survey is Feb. 8, 2021.

The Helena St., Jenifer St. Russell St. Preliminary Plan pdf is now available for viewing.