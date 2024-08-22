media release:

Hello Dankness | Soda Jerk | USA | 2022 | 130 minutes

Hello Dankness is a satirical look at the spectacle of American politics from 2016–2021 as experienced by a fictional suburban neighborhood. Told entirely through altered clips from movies, TV shows, and media sources, it creatively depicts the period’s real events, mythologies, and anxieties.

Created by the Australian artist duo, Soda Jerk, it is a rogue retelling of history, grafted together from almost one thousand sources, in which hot dogs debate the culture wars, trash cans preach QAnon, zombies rally for revolution, and events are refashioned as Broadway bangers from Cats to Les Miserables.

Bring a friend, bring a blanket or camp chairs, and prepare yourself for an evening of independent films and videos under the stars. Rooftop Cinema returns to the museum’s rooftop sculpture garden each Friday this August for its eighteenth season. Films begin at sundown, approximately 20 minutes after sunset.

Rooftop Cinema is $7 per screening/free for MMoCA members (including the free membership tier Friends of MMoCA) and ages 18 and younger. Admission is at the lobby reception desk beginning at 7:30 PM. Screenings relocate to the Lecture Hall if rain is predicted.

Rooftop Cinema is a program of MMoCA’s education department and is curated by James Kreul. MMoCA’s film programming is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC and a gift from an anonymous donor.

Learn more about Rooftop Cinema and frequently asked questions.