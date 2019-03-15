Help Desk (Blink-182 tribute), Venus in Furs (Misfits), The Moguls (Green Day), Avenues (Operation Ivy), Start from Scratch (Ramones), TUGG (Rancid)

press release: There’s never been a better time for a punk rock renaissance than now, and we’re here to remind you why. Welcome to Rock ’N Roll High School — a concert tribute education in Punk Rock. On Friday March 15th we’ll host 6 Wisconsin based punk bands paying tribute to some of the best punk bands from the past several decades —> The Moguls as Green Day, Start From Scratch as Ramones, TUGG as Rancid, Venus in Furs as The Misfits, Avenues as Operation Ivy, and Help Desk as Blink 182. Tickets are just $10. See you in the pit.