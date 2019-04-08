Helping to Bring Books to Wisconsin Prisoners

press release: John E. Peck, one of the founders of Wisconsin Books to Prisoners (WBTP), will discuss the significant barriers incarcerated people face in the ability to access books and information, as well as demonstrate the profound effect that their services have on inmates in written letters and original artwork from prisoners. WBTP is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that has worked to provide quality reading material to the 20,000+ inmates of the WI prison system since 2006. Their mission is to foster a love of reading behind bars, encourage the pursuit of knowledge and self-empowerment, and break the cycle of recidivism. WBTP believes that books are tools for learning and can open minds to new ideas and possibilities. Join us for a discussion on the challenges and successes in building literary ties with those behind bars, and how people can get more involved in this important project.