media release: Rain Garden Sessions: Every Wednesday, 5pm-7pm, from May 29 through Labor Day, you can listen to some free music behind Willy East. Bring a chair or just stop by for a tune or three!

Hemlock n’ Key is a trio of nature-loving sweethearts inspired by chance encounters to form a Folk band. This soulful, acoustic blend of strings and vocal harmonies based in Madison is composed of Ryan Hartkopf, Colleen Robinson, Ethry Fields, and the occasional drums heartbeat of Pablo Chuliver. They light up the stage with their combined repertoire of original Folk songs, classic Blues melodies, and even a Pop hit or two.