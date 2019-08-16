Hephaestus

press release: "Not All Gods Stay Gods."

August 16, 17, 23, and 24 at 7:30 p.m.; August 18 at 2:00 p.m.; Play Circle in the Wisconsin Union, 800 Langdon St. (2nd floor on the Park Street end of the building)

Directed by Catie O'Donnell, Music Direction and Orchestrations by Mark Wurzelbacher, Choreography by Hayley Mason

Featuring Caleb Mathura, Sara Lynn Evenson, Emily Glick*, Kelsey Anne Johnson, Andy White, Shawn Goodman-Jones, Leslie Cao, Andi Janeway, Kyle Michael James, and Bryanna Plaisir.

*Member Actors' Equity Association

Order tickets via our website at www.mtmadison.com, ($4 fee per ticket), by phone at 608-265-ARTS ($4 fee per ticket), or in person (no fees!) at the Campus Arts Box Office in the Union (click here to see their hours). MTM is subject to all policies and procedures of the Campus Arts Box Office.