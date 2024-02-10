press release: Colleen Moore was one of the most popular female stars of the 1920s, as a comedienne and a dramatic actress. She broke away from a sweet and innocent image when director Marshall Neilan cast her as the female lead in “Dinty” (1920). After achieving stardom, Moore reunited with Neilan for the romantic comedy “Her Wild Oat” (1927). Small business owner Mary Brown (Moore) is spurned by guests during her vacation at an exclusive resort. She disguises herself as the Duchesse de Granville, and her treatment improves. Then her ruse is complicated by the arrival of Philip Latour (Larry Kent), son of the Duke of Granville. Comedy and romance ensue. “Her Wild Oat” was the first feature film to screen at the Capitol Theater when it opened in 1928.

35mm film print provided by Academy Film Archive.

Organist: Jelani Eddington

Vaudeville: New Horizons Band

Preshow lobby entertainment: Doc the Rube and Wayne the Wizard