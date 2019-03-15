RSVP for Herbal Infused Oil, Salve & Lotion Making

Google Calendar - RSVP for Herbal Infused Oil, Salve & Lotion Making - 2019-03-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Herbal Infused Oil, Salve & Lotion Making - 2019-03-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Herbal Infused Oil, Salve & Lotion Making - 2019-03-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Herbal Infused Oil, Salve & Lotion Making - 2019-03-15 00:00:00

Buy Tickets

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: During this fun, experiential class, you will be introduced to a wide variety of herbs used for topical application. Learn about the herbs and recipes, and then make your own infused oil, salve, and lotion to take home. Recipes and all supplies provided. Instructor: Linda Conroy (Moonwise Herbs)

Time: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Date: Sunday, March 24

Registration Deadline: Friday, March 15

Price: $65/$52 Olbrich member

Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Health & Fitness, Home & Garden
608-246-4550
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - RSVP for Herbal Infused Oil, Salve & Lotion Making - 2019-03-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Herbal Infused Oil, Salve & Lotion Making - 2019-03-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Herbal Infused Oil, Salve & Lotion Making - 2019-03-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Herbal Infused Oil, Salve & Lotion Making - 2019-03-15 00:00:00