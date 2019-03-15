RSVP for Herbal Infused Oil, Salve & Lotion Making
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: During this fun, experiential class, you will be introduced to a wide variety of herbs used for topical application. Learn about the herbs and recipes, and then make your own infused oil, salve, and lotion to take home. Recipes and all supplies provided. Instructor: Linda Conroy (Moonwise Herbs)
Time: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Date: Sunday, March 24
Registration Deadline: Friday, March 15
Price: $65/$52 Olbrich member
Health & Fitness, Home & Garden