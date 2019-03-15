RSVP for Herbal Infused Oil, Salve & Lotion Making

press release: During this fun, experiential class, you will be introduced to a wide variety of herbs used for topical application. Learn about the herbs and recipes, and then make your own infused oil, salve, and lotion to take home. Recipes and all supplies provided. Instructor: Linda Conroy (Moonwise Herbs)

Time: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Date: Sunday, March 24

Registration Deadline: Friday, March 15

Price: $65/$52 Olbrich member