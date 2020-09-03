RSVP for Herbs for Winter Health: Elderberry Syrup and More

press release: Learn about herbs that can promote winter health as well as address common ailments. After learning about herbs for winter health, everyone will make their own simple elderberry oxymel syrup, elderberry tincture and herbal lozenges to take home. During class, we will also taste a variety of herbal tea and infusions that can be easily made at home. Recipes and all supplies provided.

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: September 3

Price: $44/$35 Olbrich member