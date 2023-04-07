media release: B True Movement & Dr. Beatz Presents

-HERE WE GLOW-

An LED/UV Entertainment & Dance Party Experience

Live Music by Forro Fo Sho & Late Night DJ sets accompanied by mesmerizing LED, UV, and FIRE Aerial Dance performances by Luv Joy Seamon & Cutie B

Try your hand at body painting! UV Body Painting stations will be open with all you need to turn yourself and your friends into glowing masterpieces.

Compete in the “Best in Glow” Costume Contest & UV Body Painting Contest!

21 and up/$10 if Dressed to Glow, $12 otherwise

Friday April 7th Doors at 8p, Show at 9p