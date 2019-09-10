press release: Healthy Women Community Talks - Hereditary Ovarian Cancer Syndromes

Featuring UW Carbone Cancer Center gynecologic oncologist Lisa Barroilhet, MD

Learn about genetic risks for ovarian cancer, and how people at higher risk can reduce their chance of developing ovarian cancer.

BRCA and Lynch syndrome, in addition to other hereditary cancer syndromes will be reviewed. Topics will also include, genetic testing using home kits, screening for ovarian cancer and the role of precision medicine for patients with a defined genetic risk for cancer.

Join Dr. Barroilhet to learn more at our free community talk:

Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 6 - 7:30 pm, UW Health Arboretum Clinic, 1102 S. Park Street

RSVP at obgyn.wisc.edu/Community-talks