press release: Keeping true to our heritage and mission of preservation and education, demonstrations of steam-powered antique threshing machines and 1920-30s harvesting techniques will be held throughout the day.

Throughout the farm, guests are invited to participate in cooking in the farm’s kitchen using herbs and foods from the Heritage Garden. Small farm animals will be hanging out at the farm so folks can get a close up look, get to know them and pet the different animals. They can also try their hand at woodworking, weaving, knitting, spinning, cider making, and many other crafts.

House tours, horse-drawn wagon rides, scavenger hunts and yard games will be going on all day so bring the whole family!

Musical entertainment in the 100-year old Schumacher Barn will be enjoyed by guests as they reminisce of days gone by.

Volunteers are always welcome for this event! If you are interested in helping with a demonstration or exhibit for next year's Heritage Fest, please contact us by email or phone: events.schumacher@gmail.com / 608-849-4559